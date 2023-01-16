Gatesville gun range raises safety concerns among nearby neighbors

The man claims bullet fragments have ended up on his property and law enforcement is not helping.

Example video title will go here for this video

GATESVILLE, Texas — Bill Barton says the Holley Gun Range in Gatesville has been causing him problems since it opened in 2019.

He and his neighbors have found bullet fragments on the ground and bullet holes in small wooden sheds on the 60 acre property.

"I went in November reported this to the sheriff's office," Barton said.

He says in all his years dealing with this issue, nothing has changed.

"The sheriff's office says it's difficult to handle because it's difficult to verify where the bullets are coming from, are they mine are they theirs," Barton said. "We've never had this problem before. We don't know what to do."

6 News spoke with Jesse Sneider, one of the owners of Holley Gun Range, off camera who says Barton has never approached the owners of the gun range and only contacted law enforcement and various other companies.

They say law enforcement hasn't informed them of any gross violations and they have complied after hearing Barton and others found bullet fragments on their property. They moved their targets since that day and say it's up for debate whose bullets are on that property since Barton is also a gun owner with a range of his own.

Barton says the concern is more than bullets. There have been seven fires in the area since 2019, one of which caused $200K in damages.

"Our biggest really the biggest concerns are the fires. If a fire in the wind changes direction these people are gonna lose everything," Barton said.