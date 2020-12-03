GATESVILLE, Texas — Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville is under lock down in precautions against the coronavirus.

Although there are no confirmed cases in the area, the lodge said they are restricting visitors to the lodge by not allowing family, or other types of visitors. Relevant medical personnel will still be allowed to enter. Families of those under the care of the medical lodge have been told.

"The top priority at this COVID-19 is to prevent the virus from entering our home, as our residents are most susceptible to the complications," Facility Administrator Michael Beasley said in a post.

The parent company of the medical lodge, FourSquare Healthcare, is applying this policy to its 11 locations across Texas.

They said they following the recommendations of the CDC by taking these precautions.

