Gatesville police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a CEFCO gas station June 23.

The Gatesville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the suspect, described as a white male wearing dark colored pants and a gray hoodie with a blue bandana covering his face, entered the store around 3 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding the money in the register.

The clerk handed over the money, and the suspect escaped the scene in a black, two-door sport car driven by an accomplice.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Centex Crime Stoppers at 1-254-865-8477. The line is open 24 hours a day.

