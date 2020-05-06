GATESVILLE, Texas — The City of Gatesville is receiving more than $1 million in grant funding to repair a park and road damaged by severe storms and flooding.

The $1,020,546 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is intended to aid recovery from severe storms and flooding that washed over the Leon River embankment and damaged Faunt Le Roy Park and South 7th Street Road.

"I'm pleased that Gatesville will receive this much-needed aid to continue the recovery process from devastating storms and flooding," Congressman Roger Williams (R-TX-25), said in a press release. "I thank the administration for their work and attention to the 25th District, and I look forward to the day when Faunt LeRoy Park is restored for full use by our community."

The funding will help repair the facility to pre-disaster design, capacity and function in the same place and with in-kind materials, according to the release.