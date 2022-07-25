Line break at Gatesville Water Plant causes 'Stage 3 Drought Emergency' in city

The City Splash Pad is closed and outdoor watering or washing of vehicles is prohibited. Violators can get fined, the fire department said.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A "Stage 3 Drought Emergency" is now in effect for the City of Gatesville due to a break in a major transmission line at the Gatesville Regional Water Plant, according to a Facebook post by the Gatesville Fire Department.

On Monday, the department said those impacted are all customers who receive water from the water plant.

"Please do your part to conserve water for the next 24 hours," the post read.

The department said the City Splash Pad is closed and outdoor watering or washing of vehicles is prohibited. Violators can get fined, the department said.

"Repair parts are en route from Houston, and we will resolve this as soon as possible," according to the post. "We will keep you updated as new info is provided."