KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man who spent more than 10 years in prison before his robbery conviction was vacated was moved back to the Bell County Jail early Monday morning. George Powell was listed back in the jail just after 10 a.m.

Powell was accused of robbing a Killeen 7-11, however he always maintained his innocence.

Powell's case gained nationwide attention after it was discovered that a jailhouse informant lied and there was a major height discrepancy in the surveillance video. Powell is 6 feet, 3 inches, however the robbery suspect captured on the video appeared to be 5 feet, 8 inches.

After a set of hearings with new legal representation from the Innocence Project of Texas, a legal organization that fights wrongful convictions, Powell's conviction was vacated by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals due to prosecutorial misconduct.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals denied a reconsideration of George’s Actual Innocence claim, but issued a mandate for him to be sent back to Bell County Jail

Powell's attorney with the Innocence Project, Mike Ware, said he hopes to have a bond set soon for Powell as they await a new trial.

