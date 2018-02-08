GEORGETOWN, TX — The City of Georgetown enacted the first phase of its Drought Contingency Plan after drought conditions, high temperatures, excessive water consumption and irrigation on "No Watering Mondays" necessitated its activation.

The first phase means all customers will be under a mandatory two-day per week watering schedule to balance water consumption. Residents who do not adhere to the schedule may be fined.

The schedule applies to both irrigation systems and hose-end sprinklers.

No Watering Mondays, which are meant to provide a recovery day for the water treatment, storage and distribution system, still apply. Schedules for the remaining days are based on the last digit of residents' street addresses.

Addresses ending in 1, 5 or 9 may water on Tuesdays and Fridays

Addresses ending in 2, 4, 6 or 8 may water on Wednesday and Saturday

Addresses ending in 0, 3 or 7 may water on Thursday or Sunday

Watering with irrigation systems and hose-end sprinklers is only allowed between 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. on scheduled days. However, bucket and hand-held hose watering as well as washing vehicles and filling swimming pools are allowed any day at anytime.

