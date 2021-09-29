Georgetown ISD teacher arrested in Temple for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

Cory Bounds was arrested by Temple PD at a home on Honey Hill Drive. Georgetown ISD said Bounds is now on administrative leave pending an investigation.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Georgetown ISD teacher was arrested in Temple and is being accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

The Temple Police Department said Cory Bounds, 35, was arrested early Sept. 25 after officers responded to call reporting the incident in the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive in Temple. The victim was an 11-year-old girl, according to police.

Bounds was taken to the Bell County Jail and charged with indecency with a child. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Georgetown ISD officials confirmed that Bounds was a teacher at Wagner Middle School and had only been employed with the district "for a few weeks." Bounds is now on administrative leave pending an investigation in Bell County, the district said.