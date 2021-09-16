Before joining the police department as an intern, Georgetown PD said she served for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department is mourning after a police officer died from COVID-19 complications.

Officer Michelle Gattey, 44, died after what the department called a "courageous battle." The department is now left heartbroken, a post on Facebook read.

Before joining the police department as an intern, Georgetown PD said she served for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force. She became an officer after attending the police academy in late 2020.

Recently, she was selected to become the department's victims' service coordinator.

"Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community," the department said. "She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant heart."

In Austin, a firefighter and two police officers have died from COVID-19 in recent months.