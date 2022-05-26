Georgetown police investigate two threats at high school

Georgetown police said one threat involved a report of a firearm on a school bus. The other threat involved an alleged "hit type list."

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department said it was investigating two possible threats at the high school Thursday morning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the first threat involved a report of a firearm on a school bus. Police determined a student had a water gun that looked realistic.

"We have the water gun and the student who was in possession of the water gun," the post reads.

The second incident involved an alleged hit type list possibly created by two students, the post reads.

Police said they were actively investigating the report and questioning the two students.

"We know that the last few days have been a tragedy for Uvalde, the State of Texas, and our Nation," the post reads. "Most of us at the Police Department are also parents so we like you share in the grief, the concern, and the fear. "