Georgio's Bridal in Waco honoring healthcare workers with 'Operation Wedding Gown'

Brides Across America and Georgio's Bridal in Waco joined forces to provide free wedding dresses to the frontline healthcare workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WACO, Texas — Georgio's Bridal in Waco teamed up with Brides Across America for 'Operation Wedding Gown,' an event where they provide free wedding dresses to military women, first responders, and now healthcare workers.

Anastasia Fuller, a COVID-19 nurse in Dallas and bride-to-be has been working on the frontlines of the pandemic since March.

"It feels really nice to feel included and it feels like a big thank you, so it was just nice to be appreciated and have that opportunity," Fuller said.

She got engaged early August and traveled to Waco after finding out about the event, in hopes of saying yes to her dream dress.

Lacy Gaines, a manager at the store said they decided this was the perfect time to give back to those like Fuller who have been working tirelessly.

"Not only is it really nice to get a gown donated to you but it's nice to come in and actually have the experience, so with us being by appointment only, they can come in and bring their families, they're just a regular bride for us only their gowns are donated," Gaines said.

Fuller said she's grateful because she now has one less thing to worry about in planning her wedding.

"It feels great," Fuller said. "I feel like just getting it out of the way actually kind of made everything feel real. We got engaged relatively soon, so I feel a little strange that I got the dress so soon but it made it kind of feel a little bit more real at this point like it's actually happening."

To register and be part of the Operation Wedding Gown event, visit the Brides Across America website.