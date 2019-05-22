WACO, Texas — Have you considered being more active in your community? Well, the Waco Chamber of Commerce has a program that can help you with that.

Leadership Waco is a program that has been around for many years. Leadership Waco Class 35 graduated Tuesday. In this program, people will learn things about Waco they may not have known.

Rachel Martinez, the director of leadership and education, said she hopes that once people graduate from this program they'll take on leadership roles in their community.

"It really just gives an opportunity for up-and-coming but also well-established leaders in our community to get kind of a deep dive into all of the different aspects of our community," Martinez said.

Every year they accept approximately 30 people. They get together once a month for 10 months to learn different aspects of the community. They go to city council meetings and learn about non-profits, education, health care, and history.

"It's not for just people that have just moved to town. It's for people who were born and raised here as well, and we hear from so many that have been born and raised here who go through the program and say 'I didn't realize Waco had this or Waco offered this or that this was here in our own community,'" Martinez said.

Each class has a group project with the goal of leaving a lasting legacy in the community. Class 35 created a space for teens at the Waco Boys and Girls Club.

Applications for Leadership Waco are due Friday. They will choose the class over the summer and the program will begin in August.

For more information visit the Waco Chamber of Commerce website.

