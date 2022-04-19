Get rid of toxic chemicals at the free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans are invited to dispose of their toxic household chemicals at the free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Killeen Saturday, May 14.
The event will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive, according to a news release.
Accepted materials:
- Paints
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Household cleaners
- Petroleum products
- Antifreeze
- Used oils
- Fluorescent bulbs/tubes
- Batteries and other chemical/acids.
Materials not accepted
- Tires
- Electronics
- Fire alarms
- Smoke detectors
- Pressurized containers explosives
Officials say materials should be in original containers if possible and should be carefully loaded and secured for transport to prevent spillage or breakage.
Th event is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
For a list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit here.
