Get rid of toxic chemicals at the free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — Central Texans are invited to dispose of their toxic household chemicals at the free Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Killeen Saturday, May 14.

The event will happen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center located at 3301 S. WS Young Drive, according to a news release.

Accepted materials:

Paints

Pesticides

Herbicides

Household cleaners

Petroleum products

Antifreeze

Used oils

Fluorescent bulbs/tubes

Batteries and other chemical/acids.

Materials not accepted

Tires

Electronics

Fire alarms

Smoke detectors

Pressurized containers explosives

Officials say materials should be in original containers if possible and should be carefully loaded and secured for transport to prevent spillage or breakage.

Th event is open to all residents of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.

For a list of commonly accepted and prohibited materials, visit here.