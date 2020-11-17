6-year-old girl dies after being struck by school bus in Conroe

Police said the little girl, who family identified as Francisca Sofía Isabella Iraheta, ran in front of the bus just as it was driving off.

CONROE, Texas — A heartbreaking story out of Conroe Tuesday morning.

A 6-year-old girl died after she was run over by a school bus, according to Conroe police.

They say the little girl, who family identified as Francisca Sofía Isabella Iraheta, ran in front of it just as it was driving off. Relatives said the bus was running late, so Sofía’s dad decided to drive her to school, and they walked across the street back home. Dad was carrying a baby, and went inside to drop off the infant while Sofía waited in the driveway.

The bus driver said he didn't see the girl.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of North First Street. First responders did CPR before the girl was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands. She didn't make it.

Conroe police are investigating the terrible accident.

"The Conroe Police Department sends prayers to the family, witnesses, and emergency responders for this tragedy," CPD said in a statement.

Conroe PD Sgt. Jeff Smith says investigators reviewed dash camera video.

“The bus driver had already picked up children at bus stop as it started to pull away, (and) child ran in front of school bus," Sgt. Smith said.

The driver is a 13-year veteran at Conroe I.S.D. and had driven Sofía’s route for the past 3 years.

Family members planned a vigil Tuesday night at the bus stop where Sofía was killed Tuesday morning.

“She saw the bus coming, so I guess she thought since she saw the bus, she’s going to run over there," said Candy Zabala, her grandmother.

A heartbroken Zabala said it is simply a tragic accident.

“There is nobody you can blame. You could blame the world, and that’s not going to bring her back," Zabala said.