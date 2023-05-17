'Grayson... is currently fighting for his life' | GoFundMe created for 6-year-old boy struck by lightning in Bosque County

The boy was walking down the driveway after getting off the bus when he, along with his dad, were struck by lightning. The father didn't make it.

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — A fundraiser through GoFundMe was created for the 6-year-old boy who was struck by lightning Monday evening.

The boy, identified as Grayson Boggs, was walking down the driveway after getting off the bus when he, along with his dad and another child, 34-year-old Matthew Boggs, were struck by lightning, according to the GoFundMe.

"... lightning came out of the sky without warning, and entered Matthew's body and traveled to Grayson, since they were holding hands," organizer Stephanie Burris wrote in the fundraiser's description.

Matthew Boggs, who was from Valley Mills, died while Grayson Boggs was taken to a children's hospital in Temple, Texas.

"Grayson is.... currently fighting for his life," Burris wrote. "He is currently on a vent(ilator) and is having seizures."

Burris continued to write how doctors are concerned about Grayson Bogg's heart, lungs and kidney damage.

"Please if you are not in a place to donate, please, please, please share," she wrote.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has a goal of raising $30,000. When this article was published, 163 people donated around $10,200.