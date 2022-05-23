GoFundMe accounts set up for cousins who died in car crash in Whitney, Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred on FM 56 near FM 2114 in Whitney, Texas around 9:20 p.m.

WHITNEY, Texas — GoFundMe accounts were set up for two cousins that died during a car crash on Saturday in Whitney, Texas.

Lexi Olvera and Brouke Olvera were killed when the vehicle that they were in lost control. Police said a Land Rover SUV going south attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while it was raining. Police said the Land Rover lost control, left the roadway, and crashed into a tree.

After the impact, the Land Rover became fully engulfed in flames and all four occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

To donate to Lexi Olvera's GoFundMe click here.

To donate to Brouke Olvera's GoFundMe click here.