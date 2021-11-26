GoFundMe set up for couple who lost Killeen home in a fire on Thanksgiving Day

"They have several health conditions and issues. And I don't want them to be stressed or bombarded," their daughter wrote.

KILLEEN, Texas — The daughter of the couple whose house burned down in Killeen on Thanksgiving Day is asking for the public's help in raising money for her parents.

John and Giselle Arman's daughter, Sha Fii Washington, set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $5,000.

She posted about on Facebook saying how her parents have several health issues.

"Due to my mom having several oxygen tanks in the house it helped keep the fire going," she wrote. She also explained how the couple is currently in a hotel due to her mom being allergic to dogs.

The Armans were left without a home after their house on Jim Avenue caught on fire sometime around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. John Arman told 6 News he was the only one in the house at the time and when he heard the smoke detectors go off, he rushed out of the house with nothing.

"My next door neighbor made sure I got a jacket on because when I run, all I had was on my shorts and I didn't have no t-shirt on; I just ran out," John Arman said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said the fire wasn't caused by cooking.

"We don't think that it's anything cooking related," he said. "We think there might have been something else... the area of origin not being the kitchen."

No one was injured, but their home was a total loss. Washington said they are still waiting to hear from the American Red Cross for assistance.

"This is a very trying time for my parents so please be mindful with how you handle them," she wrote. "They have several health conditions and issues. And I don't want them to be stressed or bombarded."

In her separate post in a Killeen-Fort Hood group, Washington explained how she is welcoming monetary donations to even clothing donations.

"Thank you all for all you're willing to do as a community," she continued. "It's greatly appreciated and I don't know how we'd even begin to show our gratitude."