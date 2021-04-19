GoFundMe started for Harker Heights senior who died after crashing into 'Welcome to Killeen' sign

Julianna Allen died early April 16 after the crash. She had just attended her senior prom days before and was set to graduate high school in May.

A GoFundMe has been started for Julianna Allen, the 18-year-old Harker Heights High School student who died after she crashed into the "Welcome to Killeen" sign.

The fundraiser's organizer, Ashley Tibbets, said the funds raised will go toward funeral and burial expenses and supporting Allen's father.

"Our family is distraught as we struggle to understand why our sweet girl was taken away from us," Tibbets wrote on the fundraiser page. "Our family so appreciates the outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received."

The Killeen police department said the fatal crash happened a little before 4 a.m. April 16. Tibbets clarified that Allen was on her way to work at Shipley's Do-nuts when the crash happened.

Officers arrived on scene to find a white car on its roof and on fire. An investigation found that Allen was distracted by her cell phone while driving, police said.

Allen's sister, Megan Cook, told 6 News she was not texting and driving.

Allen drove off the road and as the car's wheels dug into the wet ground, the car slid sideways leading it to crash into the "Welcome to Killeen" sign, according to police.

Allen was set to graduate from Harker Heights High School on May 28 and had just attended her senior prom days before her death, according to the fundraiser home page.

"Words cannot explain the heartbreak we all feel from not only losing her but in the manner it happened," Tibbets wrote. "Julianna was literally a ray of sunshine in our lives and will be so missed."

Allen was pronounced dead shortly before 5:30 a.m. by a justice of the peace.

As of this writing, the fundraiser has received more than $11,300 in donations.