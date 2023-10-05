GoFundMe set up for McGregor High School football coach following recent cancer diagnosis

According to the GoFundMe page, Coach Mike Shields was diagnosed with a type of bone marrow cancer.

MCGREGOR, Texas — A GoFundMe page has been set up to support McGregor High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Mike Shields, who was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, according to the page.

The GoFundMe, which was set up by fellow McGregor coach Jason Parsons, states that Shields has began treatment on this form of bone marrow cancer at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

The page reads the following:

"He is at the very beginning stages of his treatment so his road to recovery will be long and arduous. I am creating this page to assist the family with medical bills, gas money to and from the hospital, and any other expenses that occur during Mike's treatment."

The GoFundMe has a goal of $3,500 and at the time of this article being published, $1,220 has been raised. Parsons adds that any amount would be greatly appreciated and it will provide great benefit to the Shields family.

To view the GoFundMe, visit here.