GoFundMe set up for families displaced by Woodway Condominium fire

WOODWAY, Texas — A GoFundMe page has been set up for five families who have been displaced as a result of the Woodway Condominium fire that occurred on Saturday, July 8.

According to the GoFundMe, the page was organized by the Woodway Public Safety Association and all of the money will go towards each of the families most immediate needs.

The Woodway Public Safety Department stated that it received a call about an apartment fully engulfed in flames at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters were reportedly on scene three minutes later.

Details on the damage done by the fire were not disclosed, but the department described the fire as "large" and said they were able to contain the blaze to one building before extinguishing it.

According to the department, one child was treated for possible smoke inhalation and an officer was treated for heat exhaustion.

After the fire was put out, the Woodway Public Safety Department extended their thanks to those who had assisted.

Fire Corps, a volunteer program, reportedly provided a rehab bus for firefighters to cool down in after being exposed to the high heat, and the American Red Cross has already begun speaking to the victims to assist them.

The department said members of the community also provided water and food to officers and victims, and offered to help where they could.