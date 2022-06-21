How you can help | GoFundMe to raise funeral costs for father, 1-year-old daughter who died in Father's Day crash

According to the page, the mother of his child is pregnant with his unborn child.

TEMPLE, Texas — A GoFundMe page was set up for the family who lost a father and his 1-year-old daughter in a crash on Father's Day.

Luis Miguel Castillo, 20, was driving east on US 84 in Goldthwaite, Texas when he hit a guardrail for an unknown reason, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said his car then went down an embankment and crashed into a tree, which then caught on fire. Both Castillo and his daughter, identified as Amilliana Renee Castillo, died a the scene, DPS said.

"This is one of the most tragic things a mother can endure, losing her precious 1 year old baby girl, Amilliana and the Love of her life Luis Castillo, father of her unborn child, on Father’s Day," wrote Alexus Mendoza, who created the GoFundMe page.

"Luis was a strong-minded young man that had one goal in life, which was to build a happy home for his small family the best way he could," Mendoza added.

The goal is to reach $4,000 to help cover costs for both of their funerals. Click here if you'd like to donate.

DPS said the crash is still under investigation.



