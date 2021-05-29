GoFundMe started for Texas DPS trooper, family who lost home in fire

The family of six was uninjured as they were away at the time of the fire.

MARLIN, Texas — A GoFundMe was started for a Texas State Trooper and his family, who lost their home in a fire during Friday evening's storms in the Waco area, according to the fundraiser page.

Trooper Duncan, his wife and their four children, ages 3, 4, 11 and 13, were away from the home, which was a total loss, the page said. However, the family lost their puppy in the fire, along with many of their belongings, according to the page.

"For those of of that know Jason and Tasha, know what a wonderful, Christian and giving family they are," the organizer said on the page.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised just more than $4,600 for the family.