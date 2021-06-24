"I was going to jail every week" | Local man turns his life around with the help of Waco PD

The department is identifying repeat offenders, but rather than locking them up, they're helping them turn their life around.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is changing the lives of those who really need it. They recently shared a success story on a Facebook post.

The department is identifying repeat offenders and rather than locking them up, they're helping them turn their life around.

"I was going to jail every week for sure at least once," LaRon Hicks said, who's had multiple run-ins with Waco Police.

"The alcohol and drugs they just got on top of me and I didn't see a way out," Hicks said.

"He was at the top of our list so from basically June 2019 to June 2020. LaRon had 31 arrests with the department," Sergeant Chet Long said, with the Career Criminal Apprehension Supervision Unit.

Since June 2020, Hicks has been sober with zero negative encounters with police and he even celebrated that anniversary with the department.

"LaRon is a blessing," said Long.

He said he has loved seeing his transformation. It's all thanks to a program to help people like Hicks get the resources and help they need to get their life back on track.

"Sometimes mental health, sometimes homelessness, sometimes you know just drug and alcohol addiction fuels a lot of our crime," Long said.

Hicks struggled with substance abuse for more than 30 years and now he said he's able to give his wife and his son the love and attention they deserve.

"I think he's much happier. I'm definitely more involved in his life. Drinking took a lot of time away from me spending time with him so I think everything is good but thanks for this program," Hicks said.

"My favorite part is that we're going to be able to use him as a tool out there in the community to be able to tell his story," Long said.

Hicks wants to be good example for his son and others to show there is hope and a way out of whatever you may be going through.