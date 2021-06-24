Golf carts, off-highway vehicles could be cited without proper registration

This comes as the result of state-wide legislation, which has recently taken effect

BELTON, Texas — Editor's Note: The story above originally aired in April 2021

If you decide you want to take your golf cart or off-highway vehicle out for a joyride on city streets, it could cost you if you fail to register it properly. This comes as the result of state-wide legislation which is now in effect.

House Bill 1548 allows for the "operation of off-highway vehicles on certain public roadways when they display an Off-Highway Vehicle license plate." The bill, which stems from the 86th Legislative Session, also includes all-terrain vehicles (ATV), recreational off-highway vehicles (ROV), utility vehicles (UTV) and sand rails, according to the text of the law.

The bill, passed in March 2019, was to become law in September of that year but complications with shipping followed by the pandemic kept it from being enforced.

“It took another 6 months before we had the license plates in stock,” Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “We received our stock of license plates in early March of 2020, just before COVID.”

Those who own golf carts should know that if they are operated on a public road it needs to have a golf cart license plate even if the operation is limited to an area, such as a master planned community.

The vehicle titles and registration waiver issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the pandemic has since lapsed, which means those who don't have the proper plates and registration could get a ticket.

“The waiver made off-highway vehicle license plates a moot point, since law enforcement could not write tickets for failing to have current registrations,” Luedeke said. “That waiver has since lapsed, and we are back to pre-COVID operations, so we can continue processing the off-highway plates per Texas law.”

Plates for off-highway vehicle license plates are available at the Bell County Tax Assessor -Collector's office and are not subject to vehicle inspection requirements, as is required for a motor vehicle.

The fee for off-highway vehicle and golf cart plates is $10, plus a $4.75 processing and handling fee. The plates are not transferrable and aren't subject to annual renewal.