Central Texas charity hosts its first golf tournament to raise money for young cancer patients

KILLEEN, Texas — B.I.G. Love Cancer Care will kick off Childhood Cancer Awareness Month with a golf tournament, according to charity representatives.

The very first "From Lizzie Charity Golf Tournament" will be held at the Stonetree Golf Club on Friday, Sept. 3.

Check-in will be at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament will start at 8:30 a.m.

Lizzy was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in June of 2011. She had leukemia return to her body six times, according to representatives.

Representatives say Lizzy was biracial and only had a 14 percent chance of finding a bone marrow donor. She died in March 2020 when she was 23 years old.