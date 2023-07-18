Good Samaritan dies after being struck by a pickup on I-10, authorities say

Police said a 56-year-old man was standing on the shoulder attempting to direct traffic to help a wrecker when he was hit.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said a good Samaritan was struck by a truck and killed while he was standing on the side of the highway attempting to help direct traffic.

It happened on I-10 east of San Antonio just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, near the on-ramp at Liberty Road. Police said a wrecker had stopped on the right shoulder to pick up a load, and a 56-year-old man was standing on the shoulder attempting to direct traffic. They said the driver of a pickup truck didn't see the man, hit him, and then veered into the wall. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

The driver stayed on the scene. Police said they weren't sure if he was using his phone, but it seemed that he wasn't paying attention.

"When you're driving drive, stay off the phone, don't text, don't look at Facebook, don't look at that stuff. I wish that these drivers would understand because this is what happens."

