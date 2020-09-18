Gov. Abbott moves forward with reopening parts of Texas

Multiple businesses are able to open up to 75% capacity starting next week. The governor also announced a big step for nursing homes and similar facilities.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced continuing measures to reopen the state today. The new order will allow some places to open up to 75% capacity starting next week.

"Texans have shown that we can address both the health and safety concerns of COVID-19, while also taking carefully measured steps to restore the livelihoods that Texans desperately need," Governor Abbott said.

According to the Governor, the businesses include:

Restaurants

Retail stores

Office buildings

Manufacturing

Museums

Libraries

Gyms

In Salado, a town known for its small businesses along Main Street has felt the impact of the pandemic.

"It has been extremely challenging," Nancy Best with the Salado Chamber of Commerce said. "It's harder when people are not getting out and shopping. They don't feel safe. They're staying indoors."

Best said Salado by design is situated for socially distanced shopping. She said typically there isn't 50% in one store at any given time, prior to COVID-19.

"What we really hope is that the Governor's ordinance will just encourage more people to come out and shop because they can shop rather safely in Salado," Best said.

Governor Abbott also announced new steps for some nursing homes and similar facilities.

"It's been really tough on our residents not being able to see their loved ones," Executive Director at Garden Estates of Temple Lane Jackson-Ellis said.

According to a release from the Governor's office, general visitors will be able to see residents at approved facilities.

"For general visitors who are not a designated essential caregiver, these updated emergency rules will allow approved facilities to schedule outdoor no contact visits, open window visits, or indoor visitation with the use of plexiglass safety barriers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Physical contact between residents and general visitors is not permitted. Facilities also must continue to meet all additional visitation requirements outlined in the emergency rules," the release states.