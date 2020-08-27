GOV. ABBOTT: Strong winds from Hurricane Laura could reach as far north as Longview

The governor and his head of emergency management team provided an update on the storm and its likely impacts.

TYLER, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott and his staff sent a warning to people in East Texas on Wednesday about the power of Hurricane Laura and its likely impacts.

Gov. Abbott said that if there is any good news about Hurricane Laura, it is how quickly the storm could travel from Port Arthur to Texarkana.

“People in that [coastal] area will be dealing with the ravages of that storm for about a few more hours [after landfall],” he said. “But we do anticipate the storm being out of Texas by [Thursday] night.”

Gov. Abbott and Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management, gave a briefing from Austin, one of the cities where the state has bused thousands of evacuees.

“We’ve already deployed 400 buses, 38 aircraft, 82 boats, 202 high-profile vehicles, and 60 ambulances, with an additional 75-plus paratransit vehicles that have been ordered, that will be available to be provided to assist in the movement of people,” Gov. Abbott said. “We have more than 5,000 people that are already sheltered and we are prepared to take in many more as we continue to encourage everybody to evacuate from regions that could be the greatest-impacted by the hurricane.”

Shelters have been set up for evacuees around Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin. Representatives for the City of Tyler said the city was asked not to establish a shelter because of its proximity to Laura’s projected track.

While the coast will get the worst damage from the hurricane, Gov. Abbott said people as far north as Gregg County and beyond need to worry about the intensity of its winds. “Heavy winds will be occurring outside of the cone, and those high winds will continue as the storm moves up through Texas into Northeast Texas,” he explained. “Wind—in this storm, wind is going to be the biggest threat. Tropical storm winds are likely to occur as far north as Longview.”

“We know the damage that that does,” Kidd said. “Power restoration, governor, will be longer than we’d normally expect because of the high winds.”

To get through a potentially lengthy power outage, Gov. Abbott said Texans need to be prepared, but warned that trying to find alternatives to create electricity can be as dangerous as the storm.

“If you lose power, it’s very important that you do not bring your generators inside a home,” he said. “That can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.”