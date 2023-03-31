Gov. Abbott to speak at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado

The church is celebrating the completion of its newest building this weekend.

SALADO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott is set to speak at the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church building dedication in Salado on Saturday, April 1.

The church is celebrating the completion of its newest building following its destruction from a tornado in April 2022.

In addition to Gov. Abbott, attendees will hear words from Representative Brad Buckley, Pastor Donnie Jackson and other local faith leaders at the celebration.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at 12395 FM 2843.

