Gov. Abbott orders investigation into parole cases regarding two Dallas-area murder suspects

Two of the Dallas murders mentioned in Abbott's letter happened within two weeks of each other.

In a letter addressed to BPP Presiding Officer David Gutiérrez and TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier, Gov. Abbott cited the incidents involving Nestor Hernandez and Zeric Jackson.

Hernandez, 30, is charged with the capital murders of two hospital employees at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Oct. 22. Hernandez was a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor who was allowed to be present at the hospital for the birth of his child. According to arrest documents, he was visiting his girlfriend, who had just given birth, and assaulted her after accusing her of cheating. According to investigators, Hernandez shot social worker Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, and tenured nurse Annette Flowers, 63, who responded to the disturbance. Hernandez was shot and subdued by officers after the shots rang out.

Hernandez was released on parole in October of 2021 after almost serving an eight-year sentence for aggravated robbery in 2015. Hernandez cut off his ankle monitor, was re-arrested by Carrollton police earlier this year and served 100 days in jail before being re-released with an ankle monitor.

Jackson, 36, was arrested weeks after Hernandez – on Nov. 4 – and accused of shooting and killing 39-year-old Brian Dillard at a Lake Highlands apartment complex the day on Nov. 3. Per Jackson's arrest documents, he shot Dillard at his girlfriend's apartment. The woman was taking a shower when the shooting happened. Dillard's body was found near the doorway. According to investigators, Dillard and the woman had been hanging out before he was shot and killed. Per his arrest documents, Jackson's ankle monitor placed him at the scene.

Jackson was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2005 and had served 17 years of his 18-year prison sentence before being released on May 6 of this year, receiving an FI-1 parole vote from the Texas Board of Pardons and paroles. Officials said Jackson had been denied parole four times before his May release. He was fitted with an ankle monitor after his release.

Jackson and Hernandez's arrests marked two of three murders in Dallas involving a parolee fitted with an ankle monitor within a two week time period, WFAA reported in early November.

Here is the full letter from Gov. Abbott to the BPP and TDCJ:

Dear Chairman Gutiérrez and Director Collier: In recent months, two prisoners who were released on parole went on to commit brutal murders while wearing ankle monitors as a condition of their parole. Nestor Hernandez took the lives of two victims at Dallas Methodist Hospital, and Zeric Jackson shot and killed a victim at a home in Lake Highlands. In neither case were ankle monitors an effective deterrent to the heinous crimes they committed. Although nothing can be done to bring back these victims, Texas must protect Texas residents from similar acts. Your respective agencies are responsible for deciding which inmates to release on parole (BPP) and then supervising those who have been released from prison (TDCJ). No later than January 4th, 2023, your agencies must investigate any lapses that occurred in the Hernandez and Jackson cases, prepare any legislative or administrative recommendations based on the lessons learned, and present a joint report to the Office of the Governor. Thank you for your prompt investigation.

Sincerely,

Greg Abbott

Governor