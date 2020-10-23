Governor Abbott announced over $296 million in funding for public safety initiatives

Waco, Temple, and the surrounding areas will receive 49 awards totaling $6,944,819.62 from Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office.

WACO, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that his Public Safety Office will administer more than $296 million in grant funding for a variety of programs and services in Texas to support a broad range of public safety initiatives. This grant funding is made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars, according to the Governor’s Press Office.

Waco, Temple, and the surrounding areas will receive 49 awards totaling $6,944,819.62 from Governor Greg Abbott’s Public Safety Office. The grants recently released include, but are not limited to, funding for the following:

Addressing Violence Against Women – 5 ($726,243.90)

Bullet Resistant Vests – 1 ($86,130.44)

Homeland Security – 20 ($1,090,388.78)

Human Trafficking – 1 ($175,801.00)

Justice Assistance – 5 ($204,239.50)

Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention – 4 ($163,021.56)

SAFE Ready Facilities 1 ($49,464.00)

Serving Victims of Crime – 7 ($742,258.04)

Specialty Courts - 2 ($115,854.40)

Statewide Radio Infrastructure – 2 ($2,700,000)

Texas Anti-Gang – 1 ($891,418.00)

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors," Abbott said. "Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients plays an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas."