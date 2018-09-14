Governor Greg Abbott has issued a State Disaster Declaration for Texas counties impacted by severe weather and flooding as a tropical system approaches the state. Prior to Friday's disaster declaration, Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center (SOC) to increase its readiness level to level II (escalated response conditions) in response to the storm.

“The tropical disturbance impacting the Texas coast poses a threat of imminent disaster, including severe flooding, property damage and potential loss of life,” Governor Abbott said. “While we stand ready to deploy state resources to assist local officials in their response efforts, it is critical that all Texans in the storm’s path are prepared to ensure their own safety.”

Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, Fayette, Fort Bend, Frio, Galveston, Gillespie, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Harris, Hays, Hidalgo, Jackson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kendall, Kenedy, Kerr, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Lee, Liberty, Live Oak, Llano, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McMullen, Medina, Montgomery, Nueces, Polk, Real, Refugio, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Starr, Travis, Trinity, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Washington, Webb, Wharton, Willacy, Williamson, Wilson, Zapata and Zavala counties are listed in the declaration.

