Gov. Abbott to host roundtable on border security in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be hosting a roundtable discussion in Midland on Sept. 21.

The event will focus on border security efforts, as well as the approach to the growing fentanyl crisis Abbott is attempting to crack down on.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel Steve McCraw, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, Midland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Benny Matlock, Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman and Midland Memorial Hospital Chief Steve McNeill.

Following the roundtable, there will be a press conference for media to ask questions.