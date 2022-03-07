Governor Abbott calls on the TEA to create task force addressing staffing shortages in Texas

Even though the number of how many Texas teachers have died from COVID is unknown, the effects are still being felt throughout the Texas school system.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to create a task force to help address school districts with ongoing staffing shortages.

Even though the number of how many Texas teachers have died from COVID is unknown, the effects are still being felt throughout the Texas school system.

Gov. Abbott in a letter directed to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath on March 7, said he believes a task force could help create resources for recruitment for teachers.

"I am directing the Texas Education Agency to immediately create a task force to help school districts address the ongoing staffing shortages they face," reads the letter. "Teachers play a critical role in the development and long-term success of our students. This task force should work diligently to ensure that best practices and resources for recruitment and retention are provided to districts to ensure the learning environment of Texas students is not interrupted by the absence of a qualified teacher.”

The Governor states in the letter that the task force will also investigate teacher vacancies and flexibility in certifications to increase district hires and placement:

"This task force should investigate the challenges teacher vacancies are causing for school districts, explore best practices for addressing this shortage, and research the possibility for flexibility of certification, placement, and hiring. This group of stakeholders and experts should also develop recommendations for regulatory and other policy changes at TEA and provide an update on initiatives at TEA that could help impact these vacancies."