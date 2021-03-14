Nearly 300 Grace Temple Ministries members receive COVID-19 vaccine

In an effort to show the community that the COVID-19 vaccine does not need to be feared, Bishop Dewayne McBride and his wife were the first to receive a dose.

TEMPLE, Texas — Bishop D.S. Dewayne McBride and his wife Mia of Grace Temple Ministries wanted to lead by example and show their community that the COVID-19 vaccine should not be feared.

More than 270 members were given doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday in an event that was held at the church. They were able to secure doses and host an online registration that immediately filled up.

“Hoorah, because we’re ready to get back to a sense of normalcy, we are ready to experience life in a more normal way again," Mia said when asked about the church having access to the vaccine.

The McBrides said there is a lot of mistrust due to misinformation about the vaccine and they won't to do their best to ease skepticism and fear about it. They were the first two in the church to receive the vaccine as a show of faith.

“I really want the community to know that this is the right thing to do to keep us safe, to keep us healthy, to keep us old," Dewayne said. "If you asked someone who had COVID and had a bad reaction, or if you asked someone who’s lost someone behind COVID, I promise you they’d say getting the vaccine is the right thing to do.”