A former Academy High School softball coach was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County Grand Jury on a sexual assault charge.

Gus Leroy Beuershausen, 40, was accused of having sex multiple times with a 16-year-old female student between January and September of 2014, according to an arrest affidavit.

Beuershausen, who was 36 when the inappropriate relationship allegedly began, admitted to a Texas Ranger that he had sex with the girl when she was a sophomore at Academy High School, the affidavit said.

The former coach was charged with sexual assault on a child under the age of 17.

