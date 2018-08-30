COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A Grand Jury indicted Richard Anthony Salinas, 36, for his alleged involvement in a hit and run that killed a Killeen high school student in 2016.

Police tracked down Salinas after an officer saw an SUV matching witnesses' descriptions with damage consistent to crash. When confronted by officers, Salinas said he had hit a deer on FM 2410.

DPS scientists were able to match seven pieces of plastic found at the crash scene to the damage on the vehicle Salinas was driving. DPS also recovered human hair from the vehicle that was consistent with that of the victim: Parker James Leporin-Vazquez, 16.

Harker Heights police captured Salinas in March 2018 after the Bell County District Attorney's Office agreed the evidence was enough for probable cause.

An arrest affidavit said a "credible" person told investigators Salinas requested that he lie and say Salinas had been at the person's house during the time of the crash despite the fact Salinas had left around the time of the crash.

