Grandson of famed Italian shoe designer visits Pignetti's in Temple

Salvatore Ferragamo, named after his grandfather, has made a name for himself in running the family vineyard and luxury resort.

TEMPLE, Texas — The grandson of famed Italian shoe designer Salvatore Ferragamo visited Temple to promote his family's wine, Il Borro.

Salvatore Ferragamo, named after his grandfather, was at Pignetti's with owner Clint Harwell on June 23.

Ferragamo is CEO of his family's luxury resort and winery, Il Borro, in Tuscany.

Il Borro is described on its website as a "century-old" hamlet surrounded by 1.100 hectares of organic land," the site says. "Thanks to meticulous restoration that began in 1993 it has been restored to its former glory and new stands as the custodian of tradition, culture and sustainability and today speaks for the most elegant Tuscan hospitality."

This was not the first time Harwell and Pignetti's have hosted a famous wine maker. In 2019, Cinzia Travaglini and her daughter Alessia shared the secrets of their wine success and some tips on how to pour the perfect glass.

On the family's wine making philosophy, Ferragamo told Barrons.com in 2018, "All our wines are produced with organic sustainability. And we have some fun practices," said Ferragamo. "For example, we released predator insects to fight the red spider, who likes to make holes in our grapes."