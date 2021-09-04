Keep Central Texas Working | Granny's Shaved Ice is back with a permanent location

Keep Central Texas Working with Skylar and Summer Stewart, the owners of Granny's Shaved Iced.

TEMPLE, Texas — Skylar and Summer Stewart the owners of Granny's Shaved Ice started their business when Summer was just 10 and Skylar was 16 years old.

Fast forward to 2021, and they're starting their 9th season with a new permanent location in Belton.

"We really want people to feel at home when they come here," Skylar said.

They opened their business in 2012 after their great grandmother, who they called Granny passed away.

"One thing that granny, our great grandma did is she made every single person feel like the most special person on earth," Summer said.

That's what they both aim to do. They want to make every one feel special. During the pandemic, they said they loved being able to make people happy.

"Everyone just loves the vibe and and that's what we really wanted to do this year is make sure that we had that ambiance so people could just relax and hang out, play games," Summer said.

The young business owners said they never know what the day will bring, but their goal is to treat every person the way Granny did and continue her legacy.

"I love carrying the joy and the laughter and the light that she was in the world," Summer said.

"Seeing people light up over something that I got to give them, I love it," Skylar said.