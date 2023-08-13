NW Houston mulch fire continues burning into night

Officials said no one was injured in the fire and they're not sure how it started.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Mulch and grass fires burned Sunday afternoon at a facility in northwest Houston.

Officials said no one was injured. A large plume of smoke could be seen from the Houston TranStar camera positioned on Beltway 8 near Tanner Road. Authorities said the fire was actually burning at a Living Earth facility along Crawford Road.

It's unclear how the fire started but fire officials said they were using water to fight it. Officials said the fire started at about 2:20 p.m.

According to Houston Fire Department officials, when they got to the scene, there were two grass fires and a mound of mulch was also on fire. They said the fire was contained to the Living Earth facility and they weren't worried about air quality.

Nearby, authorities said another fire broke out along Tanner Road. It's unclear if the fire was ignited by the fire on Crawford Road.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire was still burning. HFD said it was planning to stay at the scene overnight to make sure the fire was contained.

Here's the update HFD provided at the scene:

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 5802 Crawford performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a large pile mulch on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/OzU1opLGH8 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) August 13, 2023