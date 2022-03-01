6 homes in Temple damaged after grass fire

Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from the backyards and fences of six different homes.

TEMPLE, Texas — Six homes were damaged during a grass fire Monday morning, according to Temple Fire officials.

The first unit of firefighters arrived at the intersection of Ridgeview Drive and Kendra Drive around 11:11 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the backyards and fences of six different homes, according to fire officials.

The homes affected were 814 Kendra Drive, 820 Kendra Drive, 826 Kendra Drive, 815 Ridgeview Drive, 819 Ridgeview Drive and 825 Ridgeview Drive, per the news release.

The backyards, fences and other items in the backyards of all of the structures were all damaged by the fire.

Fire investigators determined that the fire started in the backyard of a residence. The cause of the fire was reported as the improper disposal of fireplace ashes.