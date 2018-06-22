Multiple fire crews battled a grass fire Friday afternoon in a large field in Hewitt.

The fire threatened homes and other structures off Spring Valley Road, Coventry Dr., Warren Road and the surrounding area. Sheriff's Deputies went door-to-door to homes off Coventry Dr. to warn people about the fire, according to officials on the scene.

Firefighters from Woodway, Lorena, Robinson, Hewitt and Waco managed to get the fire contained by 5 p.m.

Emergency crews were staged at Devonshire and Park Place Dr. to refill the trucks and, if needed, for medical care. That intersection was temporarily blocked to normal traffic.

© 2018 KCEN