Grassroots and the City of Waco have partnered to help needy families with damaged, leaking roofs.

The roof repair program has been created for people who own their home in Waco. The program is targeted towards low income families.

Grassroots has been doing this work for several years and have served over 40 families in the past year.

For those interested in free help with their roof, head to 1624 Colcord Avenue or click here for the application.

The deadline is Friday, Sept. 14.

