With 4th of July celebrations over for another year, those three hot dogs, a bit of barbeque, and maybe some coleslaw, might not be sitting right.

A perfect way to help you feel some relief from the culinary delights of 4th of July is by exercising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists multiple benefits to exercising such as decreasing blood pressure and reducing the risk of diabetes.

Camp Gladiator in Waco is all about getting out, getting healthy and promotes working out as a group.

With streamlined classes on the Brazos River they take beginners to experts through exercises that work at peoples fitness levels.And for the month of July people can signup for 4 free weeks at Camp Gladiator - no strings attached. For your free sessions , click here.

For those that aren't able to get to Camp Gladiator, Central Texas has beautiful parks and river banks to workout at, or at home is just easy. For easy at home workouts check out the images below.

Make sure when you come up to clench your glutes, and a straight back is a must

Make sure to always have a straight back whenever doing squats. And clenching your glutes on the way up is a great way to get that full work out.

If you want to up your squat game, try these jump squats to really get that total glute work out.

The belly workouts in the image above are a sure fire way to help burn those hot dogs off.

For information on Camp Gladiator in Waco, click here.

To see more of Jamie Kennedy's stories and behind the scenes footage follow him on Facebook here.

© 2018 KCEN