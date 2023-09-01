Greater Waco Sports Commission taking applications for Team Waco 2023

Applicants can apply until Feb. 19

WACO, Texas — Applications are open for Greater Waco Sports Commission's Team Waco 2023.

The non-profit organization created the team with the goal of supporting McLennan county residents financially, mentally, physically or any way as needed to allow them to pursue athletic endeavors.

"I imagine there's a lot of folks here in the area that would be interested but they don't know where to start," Executive Director Mike Vogelaar said. "And so why don't we help them make those first steps?"

The organization is sponsored by Providence Ascension, Greater Waco YMCA, Active Therapy Group, Yoga 8, Greater Waco Chamber, NVDM Coaching and Sigma Swimming who collectively support the athletes.

Athletes like Jessie Patterson who knew nothing about long distance training before she joined Team Waco in 2022. She didn't even know how to swim or ride a bike.

"I was such a beginner and I feel like I'm a pretty outgoing person, but I really feel insecure when I try new things," Patterson said. "So the fact that I was a newbie, I didn't know how to swim. I didn't know how to ride a bike."

Patterson says being apart of Team Waco taught her how to overcome obstacles she might normally shy away from.

She says the team taught her to embrace who she is and express herself. She says they became like family to her.

"We all started out as strangers. I've never met them before and now like, they're literally our family. It's our chosen family now," she said.

Patterson encourages anyone in McLennan County to apply. She says Team Waco changed her life and hopes others take advantage of the opportunity.

"I learned that I'm so much more loved than I thought I was and I learned that there was so much more power to my story than I thought there was. I wouldn't have gotten to where I am emotionally, mentally, without teamwork. Anyone who's thinking about it, you've got to do it. You've got to do it," she said.