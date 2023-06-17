Hundreds celebrate Greatest Little Pride in Texas event in Kempner

LGBTQ people and allies from all over the state gathered in the rural Texas town to show solidarity and pride.

KEMPNER, Texas — Crowds of people from all over the Lone Star State got in their cars and hit the road to celebrate LGBTQ pride in the small Central Texas town of Kempner on Saturday, June 17.

Central Texas Community Pride Center Board President Stephan Gaeth said, "It's just really incredible how many people are being connected through this right now."

According to Gaeth, it's the center's third time hosting the event. He said it started with just a few individuals, and has now drawn large crowds in just a few years.

"We have a population of 1,500. And with more than 500 people here, we are definitely making it probably the gayest city in Texas for at least one day," Gaeth said.

More than 50 vendors set up tables to offer a variety of goods and services, including Mikayla Mondragon of Woodland Embers Pyrography. She and her partner feel its important for the community to have safe spaces to be themselves.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful to see so many people in such a small conservative area come together, and have so many things in common and be so accepting everybody's differences."

One mother who attended the event with her family made sure to teach her children to accept and celebrate others' differences.

"I want them to see that everybody is equal," the mother said. "I want them to see what it's like to be an ally."

That's something Gaeth appreciates, especially as conservative lawmakers in Austin target the queer community.

"It's really important for trans youth and drag queens and young kids just coming out to know that they are safe and that they are welcome," Gaeth passionately said. "And Texas isn't so dangerous, and there's a lot of love and a lot of community just waiting right here."

