Green comet will appear in the sky for the first time in 50,000 years

The glowing green comet will be visible in the sky over Texas in just a few weeks.

TEMPLE, Texas — A green comet is passing through our solar system for the first time in 50,000 years. The comet will have streaking tails of dust and might appear fuzzy.

David Leake who is a retired Director of the William M. Staerkel Planetarium in Champagne, Illinois says the comet was discovered in March of last year.

"It's an automated telescope that found this thing," Leake said. "The fact that this one can maybe be seen with just, probably better be seen, with binoculars, that's kind of what makes it exciting."

Community members can watch the green comet from their own backyard.

If you want to spot the unique rock, Leake recommends to go outside around 2 a.m.

"There's a bright star, it's called Arcturus," Leake said. "it's kind of an orange star, and you want to look underneath it and to the left to that and kind of scan along the horizon."

The comet was closest to the sun Thursday and will be closest to Earth on Feb. 1.