Greg May Honda 'My Favorite Teacher' | Bynum ISD teacher named top five finalist

Teachers from all over Central Texas were nominated in letters sent to May. Five finalists were picked and one will win a 2021 Honda Accord with all the taxes paid.

BYNUM, Texas — On November 10 we find out which Central Texas teacher will win a new car from Greg May Honda. 6 News partnered with May for the "My favorite teacher" contest.

Teachers from all over Central Texas were nominated in letters sent to May. Five finalists were picked and one will win a 2021 Honda Accord with all the taxes paid.

We would like to introduce you to Ms. Lynette McBride of Bynum ISD.

In a letter, one of her former said, "Having a former teacher as a co-worker is something not many get to experience. I love watching her take the hard to teach students and shape them into perfect pupils. She has the highest expectations of any teacher I have worked with, and ironically, every student rises to those expectations."

Mrs. McBride said she is touched she's even nominated.

Ms. McBride said, "I'm just overwhelmed that some kid that I have thought would think that much to be able to say they have learned something I have done and maybe I have helped them"

We find out who wins Tuesday during 6 News at 6.