Greg May Honda 'My Favorite Teacher' | Valley Mills Elementary teacher named top five finalist

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The 2020 school year brought challenges to Central Texas teachers that they have never experienced before. Greg May wanted to recognize those challenges by giving teachers a chance to win a new car.

6 News partnered with May for the "My favorite teacher" contest. Teachers from all over Central Texas were nominated in letters sent to May. Five finalists were picked and one will win a 2021 Honda Accord with all the taxes paid.

We introduce you to meet Mr. Josh Jones of Valley Mills Elementary.

Several letters were sent in nominating him, and here is some of what people had to say.

One former student said, "During this pandemic, he was the guy reading stories online and making youtube videos. He does not do this for praise, he does this for joy in his heart, no matter how hard life gets, you can always count on Mr. Jones."

Mr. Jones said, "I always try to take the time to get to know the kids as people, because sometimes when you're teaching so much curriculum and you're in a 90-minute block, and you're trying to do all these things, you don't take the time to listen to them.

Another student wrote, "He also spends his time teaching students guitar and golf. Mr. Jones is the reason Valley Mills is the greatest school on earth."

An interesting couple of notes about Mr. Jones said he was key in setting up the virtual learning classes for all of Valley Mills Elementary. He is still driving the first car he bought after college 20 years ago.