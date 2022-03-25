Adrian Martinez, dubbed the 'Grim Reaper Rapist' due to a tattoo he has, was matched to DNA from at least two rapes in Aransas Pass and one rape case in Houston.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The above video is from a previous report from 2018 on the crimes.

A man wanted for several "brutal" rapes in the Aransas Pass and Houston area since 2013 has been taken into custody after a DWI traffic stop, officials with the Aransas Pass Police Department said.

Adrian Martinez, 38, dubbed the 'Grim Reaper Rapist' due to a tattoo he has, was matched to DNA from at least two rapes in Aransas Pass and one rape case in Houston.

The case began back in 2013 when an Aransas Pass woman was knocked unconscious and raped, according to Aransas Pass police. Police were able to get DNA from the victim and the scene, officials said.

About a year later, Aransas Pass officials were notified that the rapist struck again, this time in the Houston area.

"We’d soon learn he also had raped another female in AP a few years after the 2013 case as well," officials said in a statement.

The victims described their attacker as a Hispanic male who was about average height with black hair. The suspect was further described as having a grim reaper tattoo on his back along with a linear scar just below his neck. He also spoke with a Spanish accent, officials said.

Capt. Kyle Rhodes with the APPD remained vigilant in investigating this case, officials said, and managed to identify the alleged rapist as Adrian Martinez (AKA: Edwardo Pena).

After tracking him down and taking him into custody, a confirmed DNA specimen was collected from him and submitted to the lab. He was soon after linked to the two rape cases in AP as well as a trespassing case and rape in the Houston area, officials said.

At this time, it is unknown if he is tied to any other cases, but the investigation is ongoing.

"I wish I could have given them faster resolution; unfortunately he's a very elusive person, but I'm glad we got him, hopefully he can't hurt anybody else." said Capt. Rhodes.

Capt. Rhodes also tells us Martinez is being held in San Patricio County right now for a case there, but authorities in Aransas County will also pursue charges against him for the 2013 assault.

If you have any information about this suspect or any other cases he may be tied to, please contact Capt. Kyle Rhodes at 361-758-5224 or submit a tip via Tri-County Crimestoppers at 361-758-TIPS or online at p3tips.com/437.